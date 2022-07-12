2022 Laramie Jubilee Days Parade Winners and Best Moments

This year's Laramie Jubilee Days celebration has ended, and man, what a ride! The Gem City hosted an epic weekend of rodeo at the Fairgrounds, and Downtown Laramie was bursting with live music, carnival food, and vendors. This year was definitely a success!
Of course, the part I looked forward to (and enjoyed tremendously) was the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade. This year, the parade celebrated Wyoming's National Treasures, and parade participants pulled out all the stops to commemorate some of Wyoming's finest sites. We saw everything from Old Faithful (made from a washing machine!) to dinosaurs at this year's parade, but only a few could be declared winners of the Jubilee Days Parade.
The Jubilee Days Parade committee posted the winners on Facebook yesterday. Drum roll, please...
2022 Jubilee Days Parade Winners
BEST REUNION: Class of 1972 and 1972 World Champions Marching Band.
BEST BUSINESS: Laramie Radiator Works
BEST HORSE/DRILL TEAM: Cheyenne Trotters
BEST NON-PROFIT/CIVIC ORG: Korean Shriners
BEST COSTUME: Windy City Pet Store
BEST USE of COLOR: Laramie Rangers All-Star Baseball Team
BEST THEMED ENTRY: Premier Bone & Joint
MOST CREATIVE: Friends of Central Valley Volunteer Fire Dept.
MOST ORIGINAL: Sears Hometown Store
COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Gem City Bison Baseball Team
BEST IN PARADE: Ivinson Memorial Hospital
BEST MARCHING BAND: Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
Don't see your favorite float? No worries! Check out the best moments from the 2022 Jubilee Days parade below!
Best Moments From the 2022 Jubilee Day Parade
Relive the fun and #WyomingPride of the 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.