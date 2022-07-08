This Weekend in Laramie: Jubilee Days Edition
It's a jam-packed weekend in Laramie. Jubilee Days has arrived, and with it comes carnival rides, rodeo action, and more. Plus, other non-Jubilee events are happening around the city. Seriously, it's a pretty epic assortment of events. Let's check out all Laradise has to offer this weekend:
Friday, July 8
Cirkus Rocks Laramie
Jam out to some 80s music at the Buckhorn! Recurring daily through Jubilee Days. For more information, click here.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Buckhorn Bar and Parlor
- Cost: None listed.
Columbia Jones and the Harpoons @ the Ruffed Up Duck
Enjoy live music at the Ruffed Up Duck. A small cover charge is possible. For more information, click here.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market
Shop local fruits, veggies, pastries, and crafts at the Laramie Farmer's Market. For more information, click here.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Depot Park North Parking Lot
- Cost: Varies.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour
Take a stroll through downtown and learn about Laramie's history. For more information, click here.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Historic Train Depot
- Cost: None listed.
Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival
- When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney
- Cost: Varies. Armbands $35.
Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? It sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.
Live Music: Jamie Hansen / Chad Bishop / New Relm / The Boogy Woogers / Midnight – Lendon James
- When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie
- Cost: FREE.
Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.
Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party
- When: 1 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant
- Cost: Varies.
Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.
Mechanical Bull Riding
- When: 4:30 to 9 p.m.
- Where: 205 S 2nd Street.
- Cost: None listed.
Try your hand at bull riding. For more information, click here.
Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds
- Cost: $15 adults; $5 children.
Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.
Stellar Graveyard @ the Planetarium
Discover bizarre and beautiful objects of our galaxy. For more information, click here.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Saturday, July 9
Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Parade Map (Grand Ave, 9th St., E. Canby St., 3rd St.)
- Cost: FREE.
Celebrate Wyoming's National Treasures at this year's Jubilee Days Parade. For more information, click here.
Albany County Cattlewomen BBQ
- When: 11 a.m. (After the Jubilee Days Parade)
- Where: Martindale's Western Store
- Cost: $10 per person.
Grab a delicious pulled beef sandwich, cookie, and drink with the Albany County Cattlewomen. For more information, click here.
Live Music: Davis & Mavrick / Jamie Hansen / New Relm / Barely Gettin' By / Randy Burghardt
- When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie
- Cost: FREE.
Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.
Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cook-off
- When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney
- Cost: FREE to visit.
Who doesn't love chili? So come on down to sample locally made chilis and see who will win the crown for "best chili." For more information, click here.
Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival
- When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney
- Varies: Varies. Armbands $35.
Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? It sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.
Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party
- When: 1 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant
- Cost: Varies.
Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.
Throwback Baseball Game @ the Territorial Prison
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming State Territorial Prison
- Cost: Varies. Must purchase admission to the museum—tickets under $10.
Enjoy a game of 1890s-style baseball from the Gem City Bison. Picnics welcome! For more information, click here.
Laramie Brew Fest
- When: 1:30 to 6 p.m. (VIP access starts at 11:30 a.m.)
- Where: Downtown Laramie
- Cost: $40.
Sample local brews from across the region while enjoying live music and fun. For more information, click here.
Summertime Sweetness Ice Cream Social
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie at 2nd and Garfield
- Cost: FREE.
Grab yourself a sweet treat before they're gone! For more information, click here.
Annual Bed Races
- When: 3 p.m. (registration) 4 p.m. (races start)
- Where: The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor
- Cost: FREE to watch.
Watch teams roll and race on twin bed frames in a hilariously good time. For more information, click here.
Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds
- Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children.
Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.
Cirkus Rocks Laramie
Jam out to some 80s music at the Buckhorn! Recurring daily through Jubilee Days. For more information, click here.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Buckhorn Bar and Parlor
- Cost: FREE.
Gem City Bison vs. Spearfish Sasquatch
Catch a game of baseball! For more information, click here.
- When: 6:05 p.m.
- Where: 2300 E Willett Drive
- Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military/seniors.
Liquid Sky @ the Planetarium
Enjoy a mix of Psychadelic Indie Rock music and a brilliant light show at the Planetarium. For more information,��click here.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Jay Martin @ Bond's Brewing
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing
- Cost: FREE music, food, and drink extra.
Enjoy drinks and live music from Jay Martin at Bond's. Music is free; drinks cost extra. For more information, click here.
Pine Hill Jaints and Shotgun Shogun with Spangler, Leftski, Hilley Lynne @ the Ruffed Up Duck
Enjoy a night of folk-punk sound at the Ruffed Up Duck. For more information, click here.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
- Cost: $10.
Hot and Energetic Universe @ the Planetarium
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Learn about modern and ancient astronomy while studying the science of High Energy Astrophysics. For more information, click here.
Sunday, July 10
Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds
- Cost: $15 adults; $5 children.
Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.
Laramie Jubilee Days Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Laramie Plains Museum
- Cost: Varies.
Shop crafts and one-of-a-kind finds from local merchants at the outdoor market. For more information, click here.
Sunday Jazz @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130
Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: FREE music, food, and drink extra.
Enjoy free music at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill. For more information, click here.