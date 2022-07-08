It's a jam-packed weekend in Laramie. Jubilee Days has arrived, and with it comes carnival rides, rodeo action, and more. Plus, other non-Jubilee events are happening around the city. Seriously, it's a pretty epic assortment of events. Let's check out all Laradise has to offer this weekend:

Friday, July 8

Cirkus Rocks Laramie

Jam out to some 80s music at the Buckhorn! Recurring daily through Jubilee Days. For more information, click here.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Buckhorn Bar and Parlor

Cost: None listed.

Columbia Jones and the Harpoons @ the Ruffed Up Duck

Enjoy live music at the Ruffed Up Duck. A small cover charge is possible. For more information, click here.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Cost: Possible cover charge.

Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market

Shop local fruits, veggies, pastries, and crafts at the Laramie Farmer's Market. For more information, click here.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Depot Park North Parking Lot

Cost: Varies.

Historic Downtown Walking Tour

Take a stroll through downtown and learn about Laramie's history. For more information, click here.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Train Depot

Cost: None listed.

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival

When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Cost: Varies. Armbands $35.

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? It sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Live Music: Jamie Hansen / Chad Bishop / New Relm / The Boogy Woogers / Midnight – Lendon James

When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Downtown Laramie

Cost: FREE.

Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.

Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party

When: 1 to 8 p.m.

Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant

Cost: Varies.

Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.

Mechanical Bull Riding

When: 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: 205 S 2nd Street.

Cost: None listed.

Try your hand at bull riding. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Cost: $15 adults; $5 children.

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Stellar Graveyard @ the Planetarium

Discover bizarre and beautiful objects of our galaxy. For more information, click here.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Saturday, July 9

Laramie Jubilee Days Parade

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Parade Map (Grand Ave, 9th St., E. Canby St., 3rd St.)

Cost: FREE.

Celebrate Wyoming's National Treasures at this year's Jubilee Days Parade. For more information, click here.

Albany County Cattlewomen BBQ

When: 11 a.m. (After the Jubilee Days Parade)

Where: Martindale's Western Store

Cost: $10 per person.

Grab a delicious pulled beef sandwich, cookie, and drink with the Albany County Cattlewomen. For more information, click here.

Live Music: Davis & Mavrick / Jamie Hansen / New Relm / Barely Gettin' By / Randy Burghardt

When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Downtown Laramie

Cost: FREE.

Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.

Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cook-off

When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Cost: FREE to visit.

Who doesn't love chili? So come on down to sample locally made chilis and see who will win the crown for "best chili." For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival

When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Cost: Varies. Armbands $35.

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? It sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party

When: 1 to 8 p.m.

Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant

Cost: Varies.

Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.

Throwback Baseball Game @ the Territorial Prison

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Wyoming State Territorial Prison

Cost: Varies. Must purchase admission to the museum—tickets under $10.

Enjoy a game of 1890s-style baseball from the Gem City Bison. Picnics welcome! For more information, click here.

Laramie Brew Fest

When: 1:30 to 6 p.m. (VIP access starts at 11:30 a.m.)

Where: Downtown Laramie

Cost: $40.

Sample local brews from across the region while enjoying live music and fun. For more information, click here.

Summertime Sweetness Ice Cream Social

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Laramie at 2nd and Garfield

Cost: FREE.

Grab yourself a sweet treat before they're gone! For more information, click here.

Annual Bed Races

When: 3 p.m. (registration) 4 p.m. (races start)

Where: The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor

Cost: FREE to watch.

Watch teams roll and race on twin bed frames in a hilariously good time. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children.

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Cirkus Rocks Laramie

Jam out to some 80s music at the Buckhorn! Recurring daily through Jubilee Days. For more information, click here.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Buckhorn Bar and Parlor

Cost: FREE.

Gem City Bison vs. Spearfish Sasquatch

Catch a game of baseball! For more information, click here.

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: 2300 E Willett Drive

Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military/seniors.

Liquid Sky @ the Planetarium

Enjoy a mix of Psychadelic Indie Rock music and a brilliant light show at the Planetarium. For more information,��click here.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Jay Martin @ Bond's Brewing

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bond's Brewing

Cost: FREE music, food, and drink extra.

Enjoy drinks and live music from Jay Martin at Bond's. Music is free; drinks cost extra. For more information, click here.

Pine Hill Jaints and Shotgun Shogun with Spangler, Leftski, Hilley Lynne @ the Ruffed Up Duck

Enjoy a night of folk-punk sound at the Ruffed Up Duck. For more information, click here.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Cost: $10.

Hot and Energetic Universe @ the Planetarium

When: 2 p.m.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Learn about modern and ancient astronomy while studying the science of High Energy Astrophysics. For more information, click here.

Sunday, July 10

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Cost: $15 adults; $5 children.

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Laramie Plains Museum

Cost: Varies.

Shop crafts and one-of-a-kind finds from local merchants at the outdoor market. For more information, click here.

Sunday Jazz @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

When: 2 p.m.

Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY 82055)

Cost: FREE music, food, and drink extra.

Enjoy free music at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill. For more information, click here.