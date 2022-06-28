Bring the Family to Laramie Jubilee Days Family Fun Night!
Laramie Jubilee Days are right around the corner, and the activities lineup for residents and visitors to the event keeps improving. One of the events I'm most looking forward to as a mom and fan of delicious food is the Laramie Jubilee Days Family Fun Night.
Why am I looking forward to the Family Fun Night? Well, firstly, they'll have carnival games to keep my toddler entertained. Secondly, they'll have Wyoming Food Vendors around - and I sure do love sampling local cuisine. Check out the details below:
Carnival Games
The Family Fun Night is all about bringing families together with entertaining activities. There will be plenty of Carnival Games to try your hand at.
Cornhole Tournament
If you're feeling like a competition, the Family Fun Night also has a Cornhole competition happening. Registration is $50 for a team, and there's a cap on 16 teams total, so don't wait to sign up!
More Entertainment
You can expect live music at the Family Fun Night and some good ol' fashioned Western dancing to boot.
Wyoming Food Vendors
And last but not least, you'll find a full lineup of delicious food vendors at the Family Fun Night for the 2022 Food Vendor Festival. Check out the vendors who will be serving up their finest cuisine:
- 307 Meat Company
- Glacier Ice Cream
- J&D's Cajun Kitchen
- Mary's Mountain Cookies
- Northridge Liquors
- Rosita's Trokita
- Sabrosito Colombian Treats
- Soda Pit
- The Grazing Cowboy
I plan to try something from every vendor (because, yuuuum.)
Family Fun Night Hours and Details:
- When: July 6, 5 to 10 p.m. (Food Vendors 5 to 9 p.m.)
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building
- Cost: Varies, $1 tickets for games, food, and drinks.
- Details: Click here for information on Family Fun Night. Click here for information on the Wyoming Food Vendor Festival.