Nothing starts a day of rodeo off better than a big ol' plate of piping hot pancakes covered in melted butter and sticky maple syrup. And this year, Laramie Jubilee Days is bringing back this beloved breakfast tradition. So grab your plates and come hungry; there's going to be plenty of pancakes for everyone!

What's the Pancake Breakfast?

The Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast is a free pancake breakfast open to the public. The event is family-friendly, providing a delicious breakfast and community fun for all during Laramie Jubilee Days.

The annual event has occurred during the Laramie Jubilee Days since the 1970s. Unfortunately, in 2020, the pancake breakfast along with Jubilee Days was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suffice to say, Laramie is ready to bring the tradition back in full force this year!

Where is the 2022 Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast?

This year's pancake breakfast will take place at St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral. You'll get to dine on pancakes crafted by the team at the Laramie Soup Kitchen while surrounded by the historic charm of the stunning cathedral.

When is the Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast?

The pancake breakfast takes place on Friday, July 8, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come early and expect a line - after all, who doesn't like free pancakes?

Who Can Attend the Pancake Breakfast?

Anyone can attend the pancake breakfasts! Visitors to Laramie are welcome, as are residents of the city.

Pancake Breakfast Event Details