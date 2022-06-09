23 Things That Are Just So Wyoming!

Believe it or not, Wyoming has quite a few things about it that could be considered stereotypical of the Cowboy State. They might not be considered that by anyone that isn't from here necessarily, but if you have spent enough time in Wyoming, whether you are originally from the state, or if you have just happened to catch on after moving here and living here for a decent amount of time, you know that these things are definitely what you will experience throughout any and all parts of Wyoming.

I must admit, I'm not originally from the Cowboy State. However, given that I have lived here for about three years now, I have caught on to several things about Wyoming that are not so typical of almost any other states. If they gave out awards for originality in the U.S., Wyoming is definitely one of a kind.

While some of the things you see on this list may be in other states also, there is no way that you will see all of them in any other state. From someone who has moved around quite a bit in their career, I can tell you that no other state has what Wyoming does in the collection of all these particular characteristics. And there are definitely some things on this list that you don't see anywhere else whatsoever.

So the following are everything that you will experience when you come to the Cowboy State and also, a collection of things that you only experience the complete list of, in Wyoming. Enjoy!...

23 Things That Are Just Sooo Wyoming!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

307 Pride

The entire state of Wyoming is in the 307 area code and there are so many things throughout the state that give off that very representation. Whether it's in a business name, some sort of signage, or even a sticker you might see on a passing car, the 307 is well represented.

David Becker, Getty Images David Becker, Getty Images loading...

Universal UW Pride

If you're going anywhere in the state of Wyoming, you better be a University of Wyoming fan already, or become one. The school is well represented no matter where you are in the Cowboy State. And for a state that is known as having a small population, there is never a shortage of Pokes fans anywhere!

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media loading...

We Have Mixed Feelings About Cheyenne Frontier Days

Sure, Cheyenne Frontier Days can be one of the most fun festivals you could go to throughout the entire country. But what is with all the people? There are so many out-of-towners and you can't go anywhere that's not packed for the entire 10 days. It's like a glass case of mixed emotions. We still love CFD, but if only we could limit it to...I don't know... maybe just Wyomingites? That probably won't happen. Fine, we'll deal with everyone else.

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media loading...

The Fact That We Actually Exist...Wait, Do We Exist?

Of course we actually exist here, despite what you may see on Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, or every other social media platform on the face of planet. Yes, Wyoming is a real place and you are all living in it. I mean, what other place on Earth has every single one of the places we just listed inside of it? Nowhere! Only in Wyoming! Maybe that's the real reason why people think we don't exist.

