Home Run Derby Champ Pete Alonso’s Connection to Wyoming

Last night (July 12th) was Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby at Coors Field and it was an amazing show on all accounts! But the most impressive display was put on by the Home Run Derby Champion, Pete Alonso. If you happened to watching the event last night, you may have noticed a fact that ties Alonso to Wyoming.

Alonso, the first baseman for the New York Mets, wasn't nearly as winded as other players during the competition as exemplified by his incredible hitting display in each round of the Home Run Derby. The reason for that, as mentioned by Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez announcing the competition, is that Alonso vacations in Wyoming.

A few Wyoming sports bloggers also picked up on the side note.

We all know what it's like to dead with the altitude here and down south in Denver (even though it's not quite what it is here), and that could definitely be an advantage to someone that is more accustomed to the elevation. If you think that's a stretch, and you saw the event, then why do you this Shohei Ohtani, who is arguably the best overall athlete in baseball was so gassed by the time he was done with just one round of the competition?

Get our free mobile app

Alonso has also referenced his vacations in past interviews like one last year when he told the New York Daily News:

The scenery out west is absolutely amazing, whether it’s Colorado, Wyoming or Montana...It’s all gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous. I can’t explain how absolutely breathtaking the scenery is out there.

It's always nice to see Wyoming get a shoutout regardless in anything, especially when the winner of an event refers to it on a national stage. Regardless of who you were rooting for to win last night, the entire competition was a thrill for the fans for sure!