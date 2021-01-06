$4.2 Million Loveland Log Cabin That’s Totally Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you think of the mountains. When you think of Rocky Mountain homes in Colorado, you instantly gravitate toward the log cabin. A Loveland home has encapsulated every aspect of what you might come to expect from a Colorado log cabin but at an elevated standard.
The home, located at 14757 W County Road 18 E, is currently for sale for $4.2 million. You will find 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and 10,135 square feet of living space in the home, as well as a 15.96-acre lot. The home's features include hand-scraped Amish black walnut floors, custom front doors, and a gourmet kitchen with luxury appliances.
