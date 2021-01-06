Scott James Named Human Resources Director of ACSD

Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie of Albany County School District #1 (ACSD) has announced Scott James and the new Human Resources Director of ACSD, pending the final board approval at the January 13 board meeting.

The responsibilities of the Director of Human Resources include recruiting and hiring employees throughout the district, offering leadership and advice to executive teams on personnel policies, coordinating with state and federal agencies regarding employee leave and benefit programs, and managing grievances.

James had previously served as the Director of State & Federal Programs for ACSD since July of 2018.

