It's typically a pretty big deal anytime The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are spotted out and about anywhere. Especially when they happen to be spotted with their son, Archie. In fact, it's rare that Meghan Markle and Archie are seen at public events at all. However, for this year's Fourth of July, the family made an appearance, albeit in the state of Wyoming.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito, CA, but had made the trip to Jackson Hole, WY, as they were visiting friends for the festive holiday weekend. Markle was seen dressed casually in jeans, a white top, and a fedora hat, while performing her motherly duties as she attended to Archie, who recently turned 3 years old at the beginning of May.

Several sources reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their first-born child made an appearance at the parade in the northwest corner of the Cowboy State.

Just last month, the couple made their first trip back to the UK since leaving back in 2020 as they attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The celebration marked her 70 years on the throne.

Prince Harry, of course, is still a prince and in line for the British throne despite stepping down from official royal duties.

Of course, Wyoming is known for its tourism. It appears that even holds true for the fact that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to make their way to the Cowboy State. Jackson Hole does tend to attract celebrities from time to time, and apparently even royalty.

Nearly $2 Million Laramie Home Overlooks the City with Amazing Views

Nearly $1 Million House of Luxury in Cheyenne Goes on Market

Nearly $2 Million Cheyenne Home Has City's Best Panoramic View