Applications For Jubilee Royalty Are Now Being Accepted

The Laramie Jubilee Days Royalty Committee and the Laramie Jubilee Days Board of Directors is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for 2021 Laramie Jubilee Days Royalty!

Applications will be accepted until April 25, 2021.

Young ladies 12-24 years old, who are passionate about our community, Laramie Jubilee Days, rodeo, and in general, the Western way of life, are encouraged to participate in our upcoming contest, date to be announced.

Two individuals will be selected as Princess (12-17 years) and Lady-in-Waiting (18-24 years) to represent Laramie Jubilee Days

The Laramie Jubilee Days Royalty Program is a great opportunity to build life long skills such as public speaking, build confidence, continue to build horsemanship skills and meet other fabulous young ladies along the way.

To be eligible to apply, individuals must reside in Albany County or the family’s trade area and schooling must be within Albany County.

Applications and more information are available online at www.laramiejubileedays.org and click on the Royalty tab.