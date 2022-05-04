It's Star Wars Day and 'May the 4th Be With You'. For the most part, the pandemic may be in our rearview mirror but imagine if Covid-19 had spread throughout the galaxy. If there was one person who had all their bases covered when it came to handling the pandemic, it was Darth Vader. We could've use him in Wyoming to help us prepare!

It's as if Darth Vader prepared for the pandemic ever since making the transformation from Anakin Skywalker. As soon as he put on that suit, he was pretty much ready for anything. Sure, he has a pre-existing condition where most of his body was badly burned (thanks, Obi-Wan Kenobi), but he was well prepared after that.

There's no droplets that are getting through that helmet and mask he's wearing. Vader was already one step ahead of everyone trying to prevent Covid-19. Plus he can't touch his face at all while he's wearing that thing.

While it's true that gloves could become contaminated with the coronavirus, he probably has an endless supply of those things. I mean, why wouldn't one of the most powerful villains in the galaxy not have plenty of those in stock?

The dude has the ability to move things with the force. He's not going to pick up any germs. He can literally use the force do anything he wants.

No one is coming within six feet of Darth Vader, especially if they recently dropped the ball on some sort of project, like a design flaw in the construction of the Death Star where someone could blow it up by shooting a laser in some sort of aesthetically pleasing hole that's only two meters across.

You don't ever really see anyone in the Death Star packing the place wall-to-wall, nor are there any restaurants or bars. If there are, they definitely never showed Darth Vader walking into an Applebee's located on the Death Star. You would think that would've come up in the storyline somewhere.

Therefore, Darth Vader was well prepared for Covid-19. While the Rebellion was all busy cramming into a meeting room where Admiral Ackbar is debating on whether or not, 'It's a trap,' Vader was plotting for domination of the galaxy safely and properly social distanced. So if we get caught in a full blown pandemic again, just remember, be more like Darth Vader.

