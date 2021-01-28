64 MPH Gust Recorded at Arlington Wednesday; Warning Extended

UPDATE:

The High Wind Warning has been extended until 5 p.m.

2 PM January 28th – High Wind Warning has been extended until 5 PM Thursday for the Arlington and Elk Mountain areas along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Recent wind gusts in the area have ranged from 45 to 60 MPH. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon for Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 206 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021 WYZ110-282100- /O.EXT.KCYS.HW.W.0009.000000T0000Z-210128T2100Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 206 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says a 64 mph gust was recorded at Arlington at 12:48 p.m. yesterday, and drivers should "expect gusts from the middle 40s to low 60s through the remainder of the morning and early afternoon."

High Wind Warning for the Arlington and Elk Mountain area has been extended through 2 PM MST Thursday. Expect gusts from the middle 40s to low 60s through the remainder of the morning and early afternoon. Dangerous travel conditions are possible for light weight and high profile vehicles, including camping and travel trailers. Check 511 or WYDOT for latest road conditions and possible restrictions.

As of 10:27 a.m. Thursday, the 75-mile stretch of I-80 between Walcott Junction and Laramie remained closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risk.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest closures and advisories.

