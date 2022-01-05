Much of I-80 in Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now says it could be Thursday morning before crews get Interstate 80 back open.

As of 5:21 p.m., both lanes were closed between Evanston and Cheyenne.

Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction is also closed and isn't expected to reopen until 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

WYDOT is also advising no unnecessary travel between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

