NWS Cheyenne: Cold Weekend on Tap; 65 MPH Gusts, Snow Possible

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, because temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s and 40s this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a cold front will push eastward across Wyoming late Friday resulting in a chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms.

The NWS says it will be very windy Saturday, with gusts up to 65 mph possible, and it could snow, especially north of Interstate 80.

