65+ MPH Wind Gusts Could Whip Up Blizzard-Like Conditions in Southeast Wyoming

Many wind-prone locations in southeast Wyoming could see gusts in excess of 65 mph tonight through Sunday afternoon, which, combined with the recent snow, could make for blizzard-like conditions.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:

5:30 AM December 10th – A High Wind Watch has been issued for several wind prone locations in our region for wind gusts 65+ MPH possible Friday night through Sunday afternoon. There is a significant blowing snow risk with this event in areas that received accumulating snow last night. For the latest forecast, check weather.gov/cys

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

WYZ106-116-110000-
/O.EXT.KCYS.HW.A.0048.211211T0600Z-211213T0000Z/
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
South Laramie Range-
Including the cities of Bordeaux, Buford, Pumpkin Vine,
and Vedauwoo
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, and
  South Laramie Range, including Vedauwoo, and Bordeaux.

* WHEN...From late this evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
  snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is
possible. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

WYZ110-110000-
/O.CON.KCYS.HW.A.0048.211211T0300Z-211213T0000Z/
North Snowy Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near
  Arlington and Elk Mountain.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
  snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is
possible. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

WYZ107-110000-
/O.EXB.KCYS.HW.A.0048.211211T0600Z-211213T0000Z/
East Platte County-
Including the cities of Wheatland and Guernsey
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...East Platte County including Wheatland and Glendo.

* WHEN...From late this evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
  snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

WYZ104-105-109-110000-
/O.EXB.KCYS.HW.A.0048.211211T0600Z-211213T0000Z/
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin-
Central Carbon County-
Including the cities of Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,
and Rawlins
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin and
  Central Carbon County including Rawlins.

* WHEN...From late this evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
  snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

WYZ101-103-110000-
/O.EXB.KCYS.HW.A.0048.211211T1200Z-211213T0000Z/
Converse County Lower Elevations-North Laramie Range-
Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek,
Garrett, and Esterbrook
311 AM MST Fri Dec 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
  Gusts up to 75 MPH possible in the mountains.

* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations and North Laramie
  Range.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
  snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

