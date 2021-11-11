70 MPH Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for some areas of southeast Wyoming until 11 p.m. today [Nov. 11].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''The High Wind Warning has been extended until 11 PM MST Thursday for the Arlington and Elk Mountain area along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Occasional wind gusts up to 55-60 MPH will remain possible this evening and overnight, with more persistent high winds developing by early Thursday morning with gusts up to 70 MPH possible through the day. In addition, a High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening for the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions, particularly for those driving light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers."