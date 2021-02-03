7220 Sports is Your Home For University of Wyoming Sports

We are excited to announce that 7220 Sports is now part of the Townsquare Media of Cheyenne family. 7220 Sports brings Cowboy fans unique, in-depth coverage of University of Wyoming athletics with its articles, videos, features, podcasts and much more.

Now, along with the best news and music in southeastern Wyoming, we are bringing you the best in University of Wyoming sports coverage! Or as 7220's Brand Manager Cody Tucker says, "Our goal is to be your go-to for your daily UW fix. That will never change."

Download the 7220 Sports app, follow on socials (Facebook, Twitter) and bookmark the site to always have access to the stellar coverage Tucker and the team provide.

MORE: TUCKER: 7220sports.com is on the move

Launched by Cody Tucker in 2019, 7220Sports.com has been a leading voice in covering, talking about, and celebrating Pokes sports and players.

"Our promise is to always be objective, thought-provoking, creative and accurate. No exceptions," Tucker said. "Though I was born and raised here, and obviously shared with you my passion for our home team, that doesn't ever get in the way of what we do here."

Tucker continues at the helm of 7220 as the website joins the locally-focused digital media company Townsquare Media. Combining Cody's connection to UW with the strength of Townsquare's connection to the people of Wyoming will help bring the Cowboys to all fans, everywhere.

For more information on advertising on 7220Sprots.com, click HERE.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne and Laramie operate the radio stations 106.3 NOW FM, 101.9 King FM, Y95 Country, Cheyenne's New Leader 650 KGAB, and Laramie's KOWB 1290 AM. As well as local news and information site LaramieLive.com and WyoPreps.com which covers high school sports in the Cowboy state.

