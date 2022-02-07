Where Does Laramie Rank Among ‘Best Cities for Football Fans’?

Laramie is no slouch when it comes to showing up and showing out for any Wyoming Cowboys college football game. Of course, this coming Sunday is the game of all games for the year as Super Bowl LVI will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Football fans everywhere will be watching, but what are the best cities in the U.S. for football fans. And is Laramie one of them?

Our friends at WalletHub found a way to research what cities in the nation have the best and worst football fans. On the full list, 245 cities were researched in the recent study through several measure that would determine their ranking, such as fan engagement, number of NFL/college football teams, and stadium capacity. So where did Laramie rank among those cities?

Laramie finished overall as the 119th best city in the U.S. for football fans. Now, while that doesn't seem spectacular, it is in the top half of cities ranked on the full list and based on the criteria, is definitely nothing to scoff at. And in terms of college football cities, which Laramie is certainly just that, we finished in the top 100 at 97. That's not too shabby.

In that category, we finished ahead of cities like South Bend, IN (Notre Dame), Charlottesville, VA (University of Virginia), Chapel Hill, NC (University of North Carolina), Evanston, IL (Northwestern), and West Lafayette, IN (Purdue), among several 'power five conference' school cities. That's what happens when you're the devoted fan base you are when you come out to cheer on the Pokes!

As for Cheyenne, they did not show up on the list, as there is no football team and/or stadium there. But hey, we always have our Pokes at the college level. And of course, lots of Cheyenne includes Denver Broncos fans. Speaking of which, Denver, CO finished 15th overall, while Fort Collins, CO finished 235th on the list. Wow, it kind of looks like University of Wyoming football fans > Colorado State University football fans...just sayin'.

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

