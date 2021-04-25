Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' features restaurants from all over the country.

Colorado fortunately has become Flavortown many times before.

Fieri has raved about several restaurants across the state, giving them exposure on a national platform. Here are the Colorado restaurants that have been featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'

Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

[Food Network]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app