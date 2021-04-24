Tim McGraw's still got it!

The country star shared a photo on Friday (April 23) that shows him proudly hoisting a large wahoo fish in the air that he caught on a bright and sunny day during a fishing trip in the Bahamas.

"Another great day out on the water... got a wahoo!!!!!" he excitedly writes on Instagram to caption the photo, showing off the catch on a dock with gorgeous tropical ocean water surrounding him.

Many fans were quick to congratulate McGraw on the catch, while also remarking on his toned and tan physique. "Damn Tim! I didn't know you took care of yourself so good! You look good brother," one fan writes in the comment section, while another quips, "I’m having a difficult time focusing on the fish," alongside an eye-winking emoji. "FIGHT SHAPE, MY MAN!!!" comments MMA trainer, Mike Dolce.

A week prior, McGraw shared a photo on Instagram of another impressive catch, spearing a hogfish at a depth of 44 feet.

On the music front, McGraw recently shared his new song, "God Moves the Pen," featured on Here on Earth Ultimate Edition, the deluxe edition of his 2020 album, Here on Earth. He and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line also teamed up for the unifying duet, "Undivided," which Hubbard wrote while quarantining on his tour bus after contracting COVID-19.

"Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn't mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite. I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It's why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me," McGraw says.

"Undivided" currently sits inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.