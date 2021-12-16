94 MPH Wind Recorded Near Crystal Reservoir Wednesday

It was another windy day in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service.

How windy?

A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded not far from Crystal Reservoir, and other wind gusts of above 80 miles per hour were recorded. The last few days have been exceptionally windy across Wyoming, with a peak gust of 118 miles per hour recorded in the small community of Clark in the northwest part of the state over the weekend and another gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded in Arlington on Saturday.

Anything above 74 miles per hour is generally considered to be hurricane-force according to the National Weather Service. All told, nine wind gusts of hurricane-force or greater where recorded in the region, according to the NWS.

The graphic below shows the highest wind gusts officially recorded yesterday in southeast Wyoming: