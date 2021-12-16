94 MPH Wind Recorded Near Crystal Reservoir Wednesday

Duard Dilday, Wyoming Department of Transportation

It was another windy day in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service.

How windy?

A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded not far from Crystal Reservoir, and other wind gusts of above 80 miles per hour were recorded. The last few days have been exceptionally windy across Wyoming, with a peak gust of 118 miles per hour recorded in the small community of Clark in the northwest part of the state over the weekend and another gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded in Arlington on Saturday.

Anything above 74 miles per hour is generally considered to be hurricane-force according to the National Weather Service. All told, nine wind gusts of hurricane-force or greater where recorded in the region, according to the NWS.

The graphic below shows the highest wind gusts officially recorded yesterday in southeast Wyoming:

May be an image of text that says '12 Hour MAX WIND GUSTS (mph) WEATHER Wind Reports (mph) 94 91 83 93 80 83 10 Ese Crystal Lake Cam 12.6 Ne Centennial 1 Ene Buford Sidney 10 Buford 2 Nw Buford 2 Wnw Buford 10 Sw Cheyenne 11.8 Nw Federal 1.1 E Buford 79 81 79 78 2 Wnw Buford Federal 16 Wรw Cheyenne W Sidney 7 Ne Buford 10.5 Nw Buford Cheyenne 2.4 Nw Buford Buford 11 Se Arlington 04:59 pm NWS heyenne 76 75 75 78 77 75 75 73 71 73 data CHEYENNE WYOMING weather.gov/cheyenne 307-772-2468'

