The Perfect Gift! Wyoming Brewers Fest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Rejoice craft beer fans! The Wyoming Brewers Festival will not only ride again in 2022, but tickets to the greatest event the month of June ever saw, go on sale tomorrow! This is going to be a great stocking stuffer for the craft beer lover in your family.

When do tickets to the 2022 Wyoming Brewers Festival Go On Sale?

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 7 AM. I know the Instagram post above says 8 AM, but trust me. They changed the time, it's cool.

When is the 2022 Wyoming Brewers Festival?

Great question, the annual event will take place on June 17th and 18th. I'll tell you this much, the Friday version on the 17th will run at the same time as Fridays On The Plaza, so Friday will be a little different than Saturday.

I've Never Gone To The Wyoming Brewers Festival, What Can I Expect

Beer. Just kidding, kind of. You can expect around 30 breweries setting up shop on the Depot Plaza in downtown Cheyenne. You can expect food trucks and live music. The bands that played last year on Saturday were incredible. They were Pearl Jam and Green Day cover bands, respectively. It's a lot of fun.

How Much Do Tickets Cost To The Wyoming Brewers Festival?

Single-day tickets that will be on sale tomorrow are said to be 40 bucks. Last year, they did do weekend passes for both days, so be on the lookout to see if they do that again tomorrow when tickets go on sale.

For more information and to buy tickets when they go on sale, click here.

