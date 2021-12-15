UPDATE: 100-Mile Stretch of I-80 Reopens; Blow Over Risk Remains

UPDATE:

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming has reopened, but restrictions due to gusting winds remain in effect between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne.

UPDATE:

As of 2:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in five to seven hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be this evening before a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming reopens, the Department of Transportation says.

At this time, both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions. The westbound lanes are also closed from Cheyenne to Laramie due to rolling closure.

As of noon Wednesday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews five to seven hours to get the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie back open.

Interstate 25 from the Colorado state line to Douglas is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

