AARP: COVID Deaths Down In Wyoming Nursing Homes

COVID-19 deaths have declined in Wyoming's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

That's according to a report from the AARP.

Get our free mobile app

According to the report, Wyoming was one of six states to report no COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes over a four-week period ending April 18. The Cowboy State is joined by Alaska, Rhode Island, Nevada, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

However, the same report states that Wyoming is short of nurses and nurse's aides. According to the report, Wyoming is eighth in the nation for states with the highest percentage of staffing shortages.

Specifically, the report states, 37.5% of Wyoming's nursing homes are self-reporting staffing shortages.

Minnesota and North Dakota lead the nation with 45.2% and 45.1% reporting shortages, respectively.

"COVID-19 hurt Wyoming nursing homes the hardest in November of 2020 when the state hit highs for Nursing Home Resident Deaths (2.95 per 100 residents), Nursing Home Resident Cases (12.4 per 100 residents)," the report reads. "Nursing Home Staff Cases (13 per 100 residents), and Staffing Shortages (63 percent of facilities reporting staffing shortages due to COVID-19)."

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there have been 50,028 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, the state has reported 9,291 likely cases.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 713 Wyomingites.