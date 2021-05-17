Alan Jackson Headed to His Hometown for Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson is headed home to Newnan, Ga., for a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area. The Where I Come From tornado benefit concert is set for June 26.

Jackson's concert will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and damaging numerous others. Per a press release for the benefit concert, more than 1,700 structures were affected by the storm. The event is benefitting the Coweta Community Foundation, which is assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

"After the tornadoes came through Newnan, I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown. I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan," Jackson shares. "I’m glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown … and I’m happy to be helping the people who need it most."

Born to Joseph Eugene and Ruth Musick Jackson in Newnan in 1958, Jackson and his four older sisters grew up in a home built around his grandfather's former toolshed. He attended Newnan's Elm Street Elementary School and Newnan High School; in fact, the singer and his wife Denise are high school sweethearts.

Jackson's benefit show will be at Newnan's Coweta County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the event, which is presented by Cornerstone Building Brands and sponsored by Southtowne Chevrolet, will go on sale on Friday (May 21) at 10AM ET and will cost $49.99.

Fans can find full details about the Where I Come From concert, including pre-sale opportunities, at AlanJacksonBenefit.com. Those who cannot attend but want to donate to the area's tornado relief efforts can visit CowetaFoundation.org.

Jackson's show will likely include several new songs from the country legend, who released his debut major-label album in 1990. His newest record, Where Have You Gone, arrived on Friday (May 14).

See Alan Jackson Through the Years: Country as All Get Out!