Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far
Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
If my math is correct, we're looking at 28 Breweries to give us a taste of what they're doing in their respective brewhouses. It's also looking like we'll have 7 states, including Wyoming, represented in the festival. Let's take a look at the breweries so far for the 2021 Wyoming Brewers Festival.
Wyoming:
Altitude Chophouse And Brewery
Freedom's Edge Brewing Company
Colorado:
Alaska:
California:
Michigan:
Montana:
Oregon:
Whoa! That's a bunch of breweries, and they're really good breweries from across the country. You might have to buy passes for both days, just to be able to try beers from all of the breweries that are being represented that weekend. You can find ticket info here and more info on the breweries here, you know, in case they decide to add more breweries between now and when the festival happens. I wouldn't be mad.
