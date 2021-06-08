Albany County Non-Profits Come Together for WYO Gives
Yesterday, Sasha Schlump from Laramie Salvation Army and Kyrie Blaney from Build Mothers Build the World came by the Laramie Live studio to speak about the upcoming WYO Gives Day which is on July 14.
For more information on the event, please follow the link here.
The full interview can be seen below.
