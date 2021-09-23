‘Anywhere in Wyoming’ Listed as Best Vacation Spot for Couples

For any couple looking to make a quick getaway, usually you might have an idea in your mind of a specific location you would like to travel to. Perhaps a specific city is your destination. On a recent list published of cities that listed as the 'Best Vacation Spots for Couples', it turns out that one of those spots is literally, 'Anywhere in Wyoming'.

The popular fitness publication, 'Shape Magazine' recently released their list of best vacation spots for couples and Wyoming earned some recognition on the list, not with a particular city being singled out, but entire state. Sure, take your significant other anywhere in Wyoming and your couples getaway is pretty much already accomplished thanks to the wide open area throughout the Cowboy State, along with the scenery that you can find at pretty much any vantage point throughout the state.

To give you an idea of what kind of company 'Anywhere in Wyoming' was grouped with, the following cities were the only others listed as the best vacation spots for couples:

Maui, HI

Catskills, NY

Charleston, SC

Napa Valley, CA

The Berkshires, MA

And then there's 'Anywhere in Wyoming'. Here's what Shape Magazine had to say about picking the entire state to be on their list:

While there are some standout locations within its boundaries, literally anywhere in the state of Wyoming could be considered the best vacation spot for couples who want to unplug from the grind of daily life. With a little more than 581,000 residents, Wyoming earns the spot as the least populated state in America, so you won't have to worry about running into anyone you know — heck, even anyone at all if you don't want to — while on vacation...And if you think you'll have to "rough it" out in "the middle of nowhere," you'll be surprised to learn there are some incredible, luxury — and still entirely authentic — ranches to call home out West. Magee Homestead, the adults-only Relais & Châteaux option within the Brush Creek Ranch Collection of properties, offers an all-inclusive experience featuring adventures such as horseback riding, fly fishing, ATVing, rock climbing — and a spa, of course. But the real draw is the sunsets across the vast open land with horses and other animals running free in the distance. Add a cocktail in hand, and it becomes a truly pinch-me kind of scene to witness.

So who says there's nothing to do in Wyoming? There's certainly plenty of activities for couples to do on their getaway. As for Wyomingites, we don't have to go far to experience any of it considering that it's literally anywhere in our entire state.

