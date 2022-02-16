John Krasinski Is Working on ’A Quiet Place Part III’

As part of an investor presentation that saw ViacomCBS officially rebrand itself as Paramount (it was previously just the name of the company’s movie studio), John Krasinski offered news that horror fans have been waiting to hear: He is working on A Quiet Place Part III.

You will have to wait to see it for a while, though. Krasinski is next directing another project called IF that’s due out in theaters in the fall of 2023. A Quiet Place Part III would happen after that; it’s currently scheduled for release in 2025, more than half a decade after A Quiet Place Part II was shot. (Although the film was released in the spring of 2021, it was filmed well before that. Part II had its world premiere on March 8, 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the movie industry, and then sat on the shelf for a year until theaters reopened.)

According to Deadline, this film is not the previously announced Quiet Place spinoff, also based on an idea by Krasinski, that is being developed by Michael Sarnoski, the director of the recent Nicolas Cage film Pig. There haven’t been any details about what that project entails, or how it differs from A Quiet Place Part III but it’s probably safe to assume that the characters who’ve appeared in the previous two movies, including Emily Blunt’s Evelyn and Millicent Simmonds’ Regan, would return in Part III, while Sarnoski’s spinoff will involve new characters somehow.

The two Quiet Place movies have grossed nearly $650 million worldwide; both were co-written and directed by Krasinski. They are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

