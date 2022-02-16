Reba McEntire is readying the release of a new hymns and gospel project, My Chains Are Gone. Filled with beloved hymns, duets and iconic McEntire performances, the multi-faceted new project will arrive March 25.

Included on the tracklist are standards like "How Great Thou Art," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" and "I'll Fly Away," plus some of the faith-focused hits that McEntire has released over the years, like "God and My Girlfriends," "The Greatest Man I Never Knew" and "Back to God."

The announcement comes just days after the fifth anniversary of Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope, which was McEntire's first-ever gospel album. Several of the songs that originally appeared on that tracklist will feature on My Chains Are Gone.

The new project, however, includes a much-requested look back at McEntire's 2017 headlining performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Footage from that night appears on the DVD portion of her upcoming release, including special performances by guests the Isaacs, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood. Newly captured footage footage from the singer's 2021 performances will feature on the DVD, too.

The CD version of My Chains Are Gone includes another collaboration: Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle lends her voice to an acoustic version of "Back to God," which is the final song on the 12-track collection.

Both the DVD and CD are available to pre-order now. Additionally, on March 5, McEntire will host a special livestream event to share some of the stories behind the songs on the two discs. Fans can purchase tickets to the virtual event, and buy signed CDs and DVDs, on the talkshoplive platform now.