Autopsy Results in Cheyenne Boy’s Death Inconclusive, Police Say

Cheyenne police say an autopsy on the body of 2-year-old Athian Rivera has found no conclusive cause of death for the toddler.

"We did receive autopsy results, but there wasn't a conclusive cause of death or anything like that," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Monday afternoon.

Rivera's body was discovered in a dumpster near his home at 514 Desmet Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 19, just hours after he was reported missing.

His mother's boyfriend, 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb, was contacted at the residence and arrested later that evening on unrelated warrants.

On Feb. 23, police announced they were recommending murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb, but the Laramie County District Attorney's Office has yet to file any charges in the case.

"We've just continued working with the district attorney and that's pretty much where we're at right now," said Farkas. "We're still not able to identify any other subjects, but that affidavit was turned over so now it's kind of a waiting game."