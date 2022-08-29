How do we feel about going back to school? Yay? Nay? A little bit of both?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is hosting an event for Albany County schools; Back to School Bash! Come celebrate school being back in session and check out all of the cool opportunities for kids and families in Laramie! There will be food, games, giveaways, and more. Laramie PD will be grilling hot dogs and burgers, local businesses will be out with booths and games.

Day: Thursday, September 1

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Undine Park (800 S 7th st.)

The event is FREE and open to the public.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to "create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth." It is one of the oldest and largest youths mentoring organizations in the United States. Their aim is to help children realize their potential and build their futures. Adult volunteers are matched with children from age 5 to young adulthood.

Learn more about them at https://www.bbbs.org/

For information specifically on Big Brothers Big Sisters Laramie, https://bbbswyo.org/