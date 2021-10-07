Wyoming High School Football Week 6 Broadcast Links

Wyoming high school football games in Week 6 are being played Thursday through Saturday.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State.

WyoPreps does know the NFHS Network is showing many games, if not all of these games. If you use their service please be aware it is a pay-per-view entity. We are not linking to this service.

Games are listed in order by the start time.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 7

Class 1A-9 Man

#4 Wind River at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at #1 Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live

Cheyenne Central at #3 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live-KRAE Watch Live

#4 Thunder Basin at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live

Kelly Walsh at #2 Sheridan, 7 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live

Campbell County at #5 Natrona County, 7 p.m. - KOAL Listen Live or KAML Listen Live

Class 3A

#3 Star Valley at #1 Cody, 6 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or SVI Media Watch Live or SVI Listen Live

#2 Jackson at Evanston, 6 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KZJH Listen Live

Green River at #4 Powell, 6 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live

Riverton at Lander, 6 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live-WyoToday.com or KOVE Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live-WyoToday.com

#5 Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live

Worland at Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live

Class 2A

Kemmerer at #4 Cokeville, 1 p.m. - SVI Media Watch Live-SVI Media Listen Live

Mountain View at Big Piney, 2 p.m. - The Radio Network Watch Live

#1 Lyman at Thermopolis, 4 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live-WyoToday.com or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

#4 Lovell at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at #5 Wheatland, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live

Burns at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (in Sundance)

Glenrock at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Newcastle at #2 Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live or KASL Listen Live

Class 1A-9 Man

Wyoming Indian at #2 Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

#1 Pine Bluffs at Wright, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

#3 Lusk at #5 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Saratoga at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Greybull at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Guernsey-Sunrise at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at #4 Hulett, 1 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

#3 Meeteetse at #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

#2 Encampment at H.E.M., 2 p.m.

#5 Farson-Eden at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Open Date = Burlington