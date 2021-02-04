The Best Films to Watch on HBO Max Before They Leave in February

HBO Max has a deeper bench of vintage Hollywood movies than a lot of their competition in the world of streaming. They also tend to add and drop titles more frequently than other services; most of their titles are still licensed from the major studios and are therefore subject to the whims of short-term contracts. That means you need to stay on top of what’s getting added — and more importantly what’s leaving, lest something vanish from your My List before you get to watch it. With that in mind, here are some of the best films that are about to be removed from HBO Max in February. (Most are at the end of the month, so you’ve still got some time to catch them.)

Gallery — The Dumbest Sequel Subtitles in History: