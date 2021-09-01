Black Dog Animal Rescue Founder to Head Cheyenne Animal Shelter

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has named Britney Tennant as its new CEO.

A Cheyenne native, Tennant has worked and volunteered in animal welfare for more than 20 years, most recently as the founder and executive director of Black Dog Animal Rescue, Wyoming's largest rescue.

"I've spent my career dedicated to animal welfare and this community and I truly believe this is the right next step for everyone working to improve the lives of animals and the people who care for them," said Tennant.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the shelter's many proud supporters and partners going forward," she added.

Tennant will officially begin her new role on Oct. 18, and current CEO Sue Castaneda will step back into fundraising for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation.

