Cheyenne’s Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosting Cornhole Tournament

Black Dog Animal Rescue is hosting the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament & Block Party, scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Civic Commons Park in downtown Cheyenne.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The block party will include food trucks, live music, raffles, and drinks from their beer trailer. Cornhole teams (of two) looking to participate in the event will have a $60 entry fee. However, the event itself is free to attend for the public.

The tournament format is double-elimination. The teams finishing in the top three will be awarded monetary prizes. For all tournament participants, they will receive an official tournament t-shirt and one drink ticket per player.

According to the Facebook event page, the tournament schedule looks like this:

11 a.m.: Teams can check-in and open play

Noon: The competitive tournament begins

1 p.m.: De Gringos Y Gremmies will perform live

2 p.m.: The Re creational tournament begins (this will be for 'day of' sign-ups only)

5:30 p.m.: The Booze Kennel Raffle drawing (you must be present to win)

There are also tournament VIP passes that can be purchased for $50 each. The VIP passes include four drink tickets, a tournament t-shirt and cup, six general raffle tickets, four Booze Kennel Raffle tickets, access to the VIP Lounge inside Warehouse 21, small bites catered by Rib & Chop House, and 50 cents off all drink purchases.

Food trucks available at the event include The Hungry House, Tacos Dona Mari, Graffiti Cuisine, and Jesse's Trailer. Pets are welcome at the event as long as they are leashed. For those that bring pets, Black Dog Animal Rescue encourages you to bring poop bags.

Whether you're playing some cornhole or just hanging out, it should be a fun time for everyone at the Cornhole Tournament & Block Party set for Saturday, June 4th!

