Wyoming Vaccination Rates Rank Near the Bottom in the Nation

Perhaps it may not come as a surprise to those in Wyoming, but the Cowboy State ranks right near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. when it comes to getting vaccinations, which doesn't just apply to the COVID-19, but others as well.

A recent study listed what the vaccinated rates were for each state throughout the U.S. Obviously, the central topic when it comes to vaccinations in the ongoing pandemic due to COVID-19, especially with much of the discussion surrounding the vaccine being polarized with political views, among others.

However, nationwide, there has been a recent increase in partial and total vaccinations for COVID-19. Recent FDA approval and other mandates have helped increase that total. As of today (September 13th), according to the CDC, 63.2 percent of the total U.S. population have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 73.9 percent of the population over 12 years of age have received their first dose.

But the recent study showed that Wyoming was near the bottom of the list as having the 9th lowest vaccination rate in the country. Wyoming appeared near the bottom of list in multiple sub-categories related to vaccinations, including having the 3rd lowest share of teenagers between ages 13 and 17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination and and the 3rd lowest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with up-to-date meningitis ACWY vaccination.

The overall ranking for Wyoming's 'children & teenager's immunization rates was 13th worst', '11th worst for adult & elderly vaccination rates', and 6th worst in 'immunization uptake disparities & influencing factors'.

In contrast, to our immediate south, Colorado finished with the 18th best vaccination rate. Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island finished at the top of the list while Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi finished in the bottom three, respectively. Check out the full map below to see where every state ranks:

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

-

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.

- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to P#@$ Off Wyomingites

Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality

-

Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality