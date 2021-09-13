Wyoming Vaccination Rates Rank Near the Bottom in the Nation
Perhaps it may not come as a surprise to those in Wyoming, but the Cowboy State ranks right near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. when it comes to getting vaccinations, which doesn't just apply to the COVID-19, but others as well.
A recent study listed what the vaccinated rates were for each state throughout the U.S. Obviously, the central topic when it comes to vaccinations in the ongoing pandemic due to COVID-19, especially with much of the discussion surrounding the vaccine being polarized with political views, among others.
However, nationwide, there has been a recent increase in partial and total vaccinations for COVID-19. Recent FDA approval and other mandates have helped increase that total. As of today (September 13th), according to the CDC, 63.2 percent of the total U.S. population have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 73.9 percent of the population over 12 years of age have received their first dose.
But the recent study showed that Wyoming was near the bottom of the list as having the 9th lowest vaccination rate in the country. Wyoming appeared near the bottom of list in multiple sub-categories related to vaccinations, including having the 3rd lowest share of teenagers between ages 13 and 17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination and and the 3rd lowest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with up-to-date meningitis ACWY vaccination.
The overall ranking for Wyoming's 'children & teenager's immunization rates was 13th worst', '11th worst for adult & elderly vaccination rates', and 6th worst in 'immunization uptake disparities & influencing factors'.
In contrast, to our immediate south, Colorado finished with the 18th best vaccination rate. Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island finished at the top of the list while Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi finished in the bottom three, respectively. Check out the full map below to see where every state ranks:
Source: WalletHub
30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming
-30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming
Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy
- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy
12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites
- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to P#@$ Off Wyomingites
Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality
-Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality