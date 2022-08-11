22 Years Ago: Blake Shelton Scores First No. 1 Hit With ‘Austin’

Twenty-two years ago today (Aug. 11, 2001), Blake Shelton scored his first No. 1 hit with his debut single, "Austin."

Blake Shelton Austin Giant/Warner Bros. Nashville loading...

"Austin" was released in April of 2001 and spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, tying a record set by Billy Ray Cyrus' debut single, "Achy Breaky Heart," in 1992. It was also a pop success, hitting No. 18 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

"Austin" was the first single from Shelton's self-titled debut album, which was released on July 31, 2001. It was originally released on Giant Records, but the label closed its doors while the tune was rising on the charts, and both the single and the album were transferred to Warner Bros. Nashville.

Blake Shelton hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top County Albums chart, with its singles after "Austin," "All Over Me" and "Ol' Red," reaching No. 18 and No. 14, respectively. Shelton has since created a multi-faceted career, with numerous No. 1 hits and award wins to his name, as well as gigs hosting awards shows and a judging slot on NBC's The Voice.

WATCH: How Well Do You Know Blake Shelton?

LOOK: Blake Shelton's Best Tweets