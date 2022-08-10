As the Fall semester is starting again soon (huh? didn't summer just start like yesterday?) the University of Wyoming is preparing to welcome incoming students to campus for a brand-new experience with the launch of "Saddle Up" starting Sunday, Aug. 14.

In a continued effort to improve students' experience and set a clear path to graduation, Saddle Up is a new program that will act as a weeklong college preparation camp. UW's incoming students will arrive the week before the start of fall classes and learn everything they need to know about succeeding in college -- and, more specifically, how to become successful students at UW. This year, the program is set to start on Aug. 14, through the 19.

Being the program's first year, Saddle Up required support from many fronts to achieve a successful kickoff. One of the program's biggest support came from the UW Foundation, which has a long history of supporting university initiatives. Since Saddle Up is a credit-bearing course, the Foundation's Board of Directors made sure financial restrictions won’t exclude students from attending and ensured equal opportunity for incoming students.

“The UW Foundation has been a huge supporter of this program, and we value their contributions,” says Nycole Courtney, associate vice president and dean of UW’s Student Success and Graduation Hub.

“The UW Foundation Board of Directors and the UW Foundation are excited to support Saddle Up,” says Mary Shafer-Malicki, UW Foundation Board chair. “On behalf of the members of the foundation board, we welcome this opportunity to support students -- UW’s most important resource.” “I fondly remember my time as a UW student and how excited I was to arrive on campus,” says John Stark, president/CEO of the UW Foundation. “Providing some of the funding to launch this new student initiative at UW is the epitome of service to Wyoming’s university. This is exactly the reason that the UW Foundation is here -- to support UW.”

UniWyo Credit Union has also partnered with The UW Student Success and Graduation Hub, which will be an asset during Saddle Up. UniWyo has agreed to host multiple events throughout the week, including a barbecue lunch Friday, Aug. 19, along with helping host a parent and family reception.

What Students Can Expect

From move-in day Aug. 14 throughout the next five days of college preparation, incoming students will experience a top-to-bottom breakdown of college life at UW. From academic tips to campus and engagement resources, students should be ready to embark on their journeys to become successful UW graduates.

Following the week of college preparation, students will have a chance to blow off some steam during the Saturday Adventure on Aug. 20. They’ll be able to sign up for experiences in and around Laramie to recharge before official classes begin Monday, Aug. 22.

For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/saddle-up.