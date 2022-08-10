I'm going to be real honest - I'm not a big fan of going out on Valentine's Day. It's busy, everyone is in pink, and I swear a romantic dinner costs more on February 14. So, I'm all for National Couple's Day - it ditches the V-Day madness while still celebrating the "L" word with your significant other.

What's National Couple's Day? Well, it's an annual day for couples to show each other how much they love each other (of course, you should totally express your love every day. But why not give this day some extra oomph?)

And guess what - National Couple's Day is next week! I know what you're thinking - oh no, what do I do? I didn't even know that was a thing! Well, first off, relax. I didn't know about National Couple's Day for years, and my S.O. hasn't taken offense to that. Now that you've relaxed, start planning - there are a ton of easy ways to celebrate National Couple's Day around Cheyenne.

National Couple's Day 2022: Date Night Ideas and Things to Know

Okay, this year's National Couple's Day falls on a Thursday. If you're like me, you may not be able to take the day off or cram in a late night of uber-romantic events (seriously, I'm in bed by 10 on weeknights.) But, no worries. I've compiled a list of great date night and daytime activities you can plan around Capitol City - there's something for every budget and schedule on this list.

So what are you waiting for? It's time to plan a day of fun, romance, and celebrating your relationship!