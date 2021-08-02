Blake Shelton Rocks Final CFD Show With Help From Gwen Stefani

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 had some great luck of experiencing some great shows throughout the past ten days while they played for record crowds. Blake Shelton had the task of playing the final concert of the week and he certainly did not disappoint.

The country superstar was in full-on entertainment mode, not only flashing his singing and guitar playing abilities throughout the night but also brought plenty of charm for the sold-out audience. And as speculated, he brought his wife, Gwen Stefani for not only a couple of duets from the newlywed couple but also a solo performance from Gwen that had people at the festival saying, 'she received the biggest cheers of the entire festival'.

Blake played many of his classics from his arsenal of hits. So let's check out some of the highlights...

Blake Shelton at CFD

It was definitely a night to remember at Cheyenne Frontier Days and what a way to close out the concerts! It'll be tough to top the whole past week of shows, but I'm sure artists and fans alike are certainly up to the task next year. See you in 2022, CFD!!!

