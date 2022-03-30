Blake Shelton Says His Stepsons Had to Adjust to Life on the Farm

Blake Shelton has been vocal about his love and admiration for wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons, who he now happily calls his own. But the process of blending their families came with its own set of unexpected challenges and surprises.

In a recent interview at Country Radio Seminar 2022, Shelton revealed that one of the biggest hurdles they've encountered so far as a family was adjusting from life in Hollywood to rural living in his home state of Oklahoma. Stefani has three sons — 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo — from her previous marriage to rock singer Gavin Rossdale. The clan travel back and forth often from California to Shelton's massive Tishomingo ranch, which initially gave the three boys a bit of a culture shock.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’” Shelton said. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

Their frequent trips to Oklahoma together have given Shelton the opportunity to share new experiences and make special memories with his stepsons. So far, he's taught the boys how to fish and encourages them to spend more time in the great outdoors — although that plan might have backfired.

"When it comes to burning things, starting fires and throwing hatchets," Shelton said with a laugh, "You better get out of the way!”