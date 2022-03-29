Work on College, Warren to Start Monday, Months of Delays Likely

Crews will begin work on N. College Drive and Warren Avenue in Cheyenne on Monday, weather permitting.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says work on N. College Drive will take place between E. Pershing Boulevard and E. Lincolnway, while work on Warren Avenue will take place between E. 24th Street and E. Lincolnway.

"Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers, and other traffic control as the work is taking place," she said. "In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up."

Staley says the work on N. College Drive, which includes concrete slab repairs, is scheduled to be completed in June.

The work on Warren Avenue, which includes milling, paving, concrete work, curb and gutter repairs, ADA upgrades, traffic signal replacements, and minor storm sewer improvements, is expected to be completed in the fall.

"Parking in front of businesses will be affected by the work, but sidewalk access to businesses will remain open," she said.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

