More Rain/Snow In SE Wyoming Friday, Then Unsettled Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a chilly day in southeast Wyoming today [March 30] with unsettled weather in the forecast over the next few days.

That likely includes another round of rain and snow on Friday.

However, as of this morning, the agency is not expecting any major impacts from the weather through this weekend and into early next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Looking at an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week, into the start of next week across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Looks like nice and dry weather Thursday, but then we see a cold front moving through the area Friday. Snow showers expected behind the front Friday, with rain or a rain/snow mix east. Mainly dry for the weekend, before another disturbance moves through Monday next week. Overall, impacts due to weather are expected to be minimal."

The agency says we can expect chilly temperatures around the region today:

"Chilly, below-average temperatures are in the forecast today! For areas along and east of Interstate-25, it could feel even colder due to breezy and windy conditions. For those in the Nebraska panhandle, scattered snow showers and periods of light snow are possible this afternoon. The cold weather shouldn't last too long, as a brief warm-up is expected Thursday."

