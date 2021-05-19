Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour Coming To Denver

Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour was originally supposed to be in March of 2020 at the Ball Arena in Denver until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The postponement of the tour has been over a year. We now have an official date when Blake Shelton will be coming to Colorado.

Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour will be at Ball Arena on Friday, August 20. Special guests include Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, and very special guest, Lindsay Ell.

Credit AEG

Tickets from the postponed 2020 show will be valid for the August 20 show at the Ball Arena. Tickets will be available for Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour through Ticket Master.

11 Most Common Spiders in Colorado

10 Movie, TV Actresses That Lived in Colorado