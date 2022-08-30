Hey there bookworms! I've got some good news for you; a new haven is opening up in Laramie. Blue Mountain Bookstore will be opening at 208 Grand Ave, Laramie this weekend! Guess your weekend will be fully BOOKED. Join them for their grand opening and treat yo’ SHELF.

Day: Saturday & Sunday, September 3 - 4

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 208 Grand Ave, Laramie

For more information, get connected with them at https://www.bluemountainbookstore.com/