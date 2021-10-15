Bobby Bones is selling his luxurious home in the heart of downtown Nashville, and it could be yours — if you can afford its $2.85 million price tag, that is.

The popular syndicated country radio host and television personality has listed his loft on 3rd Ave. in Music City, and pictures show a historic property that's been beautifully updated to include every conceivable luxury of city living. Bones' 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,183-square-foot unit is in a very centralized location right where all the action is downtown, with views of Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, Printers Alley and the Batman Building.

The listing for the property touts that there's "nothing like it in the city," featuring two fireplaces, exposed brick, exposed original wooden beams, hardwood floors and granite countertops. There's also a chef’s kitchen with a top-of-the-line gas stove, and the fully renovated condo in the historic district of Nashville also features attached garage parking for multiple vehicles, with a private entry and an elevator that goes right to the penthouse floor. There's also a 600-square-foot rooftop terrace that offers sweeping views of downtown Nashville.

The luxury property is located in the historic Phoenix Loft, and according to online property listings, it dates all the way back to 1890, though it's been meticulously updated in a way that preserves much of its historic integrity while offering topflight modern amenities. The $2.85 million price tag breaks down to $895 per square foot and a monthly payment of $13,017, and there are also HOA fees of $400 per month.

Gary Ashton and Debra Beagle of the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage hold the listing on Bones' luxury loft. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the lavish property.