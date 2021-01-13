Boise State Cruises Past Wyoming in Laramie, Again, 90-70

Six Boise State players scored in double figures, and the Broncos rolled to an easy 90-70 win to sweep the two-game set against the Cowboys in Laramie on Wednesday night.

The Broncos shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and led 55-33 by halftime. By contrast, Wyoming shot only 35.5 percent in the first half.

A 3-point play by Marcus Shaver Jr. gave Boise State a double-figure lead, at 26-14, with 12 minutes left in the half. The Pokes cut it to nine on a Kwane Marble triple at the 11:45 mark. That’s as close as UW got for the rest of the game. A layup two possessions later pushed the Broncos lead back to double figures, and it remained that way the rest of the game. The lead reached 23 points late in the first half.

The second half saw the balloon to 25 points for Boise State. The closest the Pokes got was 17 points.

Wyoming (7-4, 1-3) dropped its third straight Mountain West Conference game. Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points to lead three Cowboys in double figures. UW shot 38.5 percent from the floor.

Boise State (12-1, 6-0) won its 12th consecutive game. Devonaire Doutrive paced Boise State with 17 points off the bench. All five of their starters also scored in double figures. The Broncos shot 54 percent for the game. They held a 52-36 edge on points in the paint. They also scored 19 points off of turnovers and got 17 fast-break points.

The Cowboys return to the court with a two-game road set at Air Force. The first game is on Saturday with tip-off at 2 p.m. from Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

