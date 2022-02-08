Love is in the air this week with Valentine's Day approaching...Or maybe it's not, I don't know, it seemed like the correct cliched phrase to use to start this off with, given that Valentine's Day weekend is coming up (or at least that day's the following Monday). Regardless, Cheyenne and Casper both showed up on a list of the 'Best Places to Get Married'.

Perhaps more and more people will soon be traveling to their ideal destinations to have the weddings they've always wanted. On a list showing the top 182 cities in the nation that were labeled as the 'Best Places to Get Married', both Cheyenne and Casper were ranked at 107th and 105th, respectively. Not a bad showing.

WalletHub determined the rankings using several different metrics of wedding-friendliness, such as wedding costs, wedding vendors, event spaces per capita, and safety. Cheyenne ranked 71st in terms of wedding costs. From someone who has never had to pay for a wedding, that seems like a reasonable ranking in comparison to everyone else. Casper finished 87th in wedding costs.

Denver, CO, which finished 48th overall, was ranked 119th for wedding cost to give you a gauge on that category. Seems like that's much more steeper expense-wise. However, Denver also finished 13th and 14th in the categories of 'facilities & services' and 'activities & attractions', respectively.

The top three best cities for weddings were Orlando, FL taking the top spot, followed by Las Vegas and Miami. Are people just going to Disney World to get married or something?

A lot of cities near the bottom of the list were pretty much all in the northeast. It seems nobody wants to get married in Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont or any of those states there. Pearl City, HI finished last on the list. I didn't see a Hawaiian city finishing last, but no one saw the Rams and Bengals being matched up for the Super Bowl this year, so there you go! You can see exactly where they did on the map below.

But look at Cheyenne and Casper making their mark on the 'Best Cities for Weddings' list. Not bad, Wyoming cities. Well played. We'll take it.

