As we have seen another year come and go, the divorce rate throughout the entire country is as high as it has ever been and in almost surprisingly in Wyoming, it seems to be a lot more common than most places as married couples in the Cowboy State do not stay together nearly as long as most states in the country.

Our friends at 24/7 Wall St. recently researches how long married couple in each state stay together and the numbers for Wyoming were pretty shocking as the Western frontier doesn't really give off the impression that many couples would split after settling here.

However, a big factor for Wyoming showing up where they did on the list could be due to the fact that couples in the Cowboy State have the youngest state average age for males to enter their first marriage (26.5) and second youngest for females entering their first marriage (25.4). While there are several other factors consider throughout the study and for any given marriage, this is one that puts Wyoming behind the 8-ball as some may see getting married too young as a key factor. Here are some key statistics that showed up for why married couples don't stay together in Wyoming compared with other states:

> Median duration of current marriage (2019): 19.0 years

> Median age at first marriage (male): 26.5 — the youngest

> Median age at first marriage (female): 25.4 — 2nd youngest

> Widowed, as of 2019: 5.2% — 11th youngest

> 25-35 pop: 13.2% (76,649 total) — 23rd youngest

> 18-62 pop: 55.6% (321,715 total) — 10th youngest

> 65 and over pop: 17.1% (98,789 total) — 24th oldest

Wyoming ended up as having the 10th worst duration for a current marriage of all the states (11th counting Washington D.C.). West Virginia ended up as having the longest duration for a current marriage on average at 22.5 years.

If the study tells us anything, Wyoming often may get into their relationships based on age. Then again, I'm not an expert, that's just something the numbers point to. So enjoy your marriage while you can, Wyoming. It could be over before you know it (just kidding). Good luck out there!

